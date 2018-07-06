Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16 dead













Photo: Michael Bell, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki announces charges brought against a semi truck driver involved in an April bus crash involving a junior hockey team, during a press conference at at RCMP Depot in Regina, Saskatchewan, Friday, July 6, 2018. The crash occurred when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team collided with a semi-trailer in Saskatchewan on April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 others injured. RCMP did not immediately release the person's name. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press via AP) less Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Curtis Zablocki announces charges brought against a semi truck driver involved in an April bus crash involving a junior hockey team, during a press ... more Photo: Michael Bell, AP Image 2 of 4 FILE - In this April, 7, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck, killing 16 and injuring over a dozen more on April 6. Canadian police said Friday, July 6, 2018, someone has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crash. Police did not immediately release the person's name. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File) less FILE - In this April, 7, 2018, file photo, emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash outside of Tisdale, Saskatchewan, Canada. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a ... more Photo: JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP Image 3 of 4 FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, photos of people involved in a fatal bus crash are displayed prior to a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. A bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team crashed into a truck, killing 16 and injuring over a dozen more on April 6. Canadian police said Friday, July 6, 2018, someone has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crash. Police did not immediately release the person's name. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, photos of people involved in a fatal bus crash are displayed prior to a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. A ... more Photo: JONATHAN HAYWARD, AP Image 4 of 4 FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, flowers lie on the ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. A bus carrying the junior hockey team crashed into a truck, killing 16 and injuring over a dozen more on April 6. Canadian police said Friday, July 6, 2018, someone has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal crash. Police did not immediately release the person's name. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP, File) less FILE - In this April 8, 2018, file photo, flowers lie on the ice as people gather for a vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, home of the Humboldt Broncos, to honor the victims of a fatal bus accident in Humboldt, ... more Photo: Jonathan Hayward, AP Truck driver charged in Canada hockey bus crash with 16 dead 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

TORONTO (AP) — The driver of a semi-trailer that collided with a bus in an April crash that killed 16 people involved with a Canadian youth hockey team was arrested on criminal charges Friday, authorities said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, 29, was detained at his home in Calgary, Alberta, and would appear in a provincial court in Saskatchewan next week. He faces 16 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and 13 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily injury.

The crash occurred in Saskatchewan on April 6 as the bus was taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey team to a playoff game. Thirteen people were injured.

The truck driver had been initially detained after the crash but he was later released and provided with mental health assistance. He was not injured.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the driver of the truck was charged.