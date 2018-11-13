Cameroon church leader says remaining school captives freed

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A leader of the Cameroon church school where 79 students and three staff were abducted in the country's troubled northwest more than a week ago says the principal and all remaining students and staff have been released.

Fonki Samuel Forba, moderator of the Presbyterian Church that runs the school, said Tuesday the remaining four captives were released in different intervals. The kidnappers had previously released 78 students in Bafut, northwestern Cameroon.

Forba said no ransom was paid and gave no further details.

The 79 students and three of their staff members were kidnapped by suspected separatists on Nov. 4 in the English-speaking area that has been plagued by separatist violence since 2016. Two days later the Cameroonian army announced it had succeeded in freeing 78 hostages in the Anglophone region.