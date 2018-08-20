Cambodian king pardons imprisoned land rights activists

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent leader of Cambodia's land rights movement and three activists who were sent to prison with her have been freed under a royal pardon.

The pardon Monday from King Norodom Sihamoni at the request of Prime Minister Hun Sen comes less than a week after the second anniversary of Tep Vanny's imprisonment on a charge of aggravated intentional violence in connection with a March 2013 protest outside Hun Sen's residence.

Tep Vanny led protests against evictions from the capital's Boeng Kak lake shore community, where the government granted a land concession to a Cambodian tycoon and a Chinese company to develop a luxury residential and commercial community.

Rights groups called the case against her and the other Boeng Kak activists an injustice.