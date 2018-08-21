California sheriff's office illegally recorded suspect talk

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A district attorney in Northern California has thrown out a case against a juvenile crime suspect after it was revealed the Alameda County Sheriff's Office recorded at least one confidential conversation between him and his attorney.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Alameda County district attorney's office is also reviewing every juvenile criminal case submitted by the sheriff's office this year.

The illegal recording claims were made by the county public defender's office in a motion filed Monday in Alameda County Superior Court and appear to be supported by a body-camera video obtained by the newspaper.

In the video, a sheriff's sergeant says several conversations between suspects and their attorneys have been recorded but noone has listened to them.

The Sheriff's Office says it has opened an internal investigation.

