California prison assault leaves inmate shot, 2 more injured
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say three prison inmates have been injured during a fight that was broken up when a guard shot one of the prisoners.
Kern Valley State Prison correctional Lt. John Melvin says a rifle shot was fired Monday at the prison after four maximum-security inmates began stabbing a fifth inmate. He says guards had been unable to stop the assault by using chemical agents and less-lethal weapons.
Two attackers, including the one who was shot, were taken to hospitals along with the victim of the attack. There's no immediate word on their conditions or a motive for the attack.
