California hostage-taker shot to death by sheriff's deputies

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies have shot and killed a gunman they say held a woman hostage all night before critically wounding her.

Forty-one-year-old Eric Sandoval was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday.

The Sheriff's Department says deputies went to a Yucca Valley home Wednesday afternoon after a woman told family members Sandoval was threatening her with a gun and holding her captive.

Authorities say a SWAT team was called after Sandoval refused to leave the home or release the woman.

Negotiators talked with Sandoval through the night until gunshots were heard at around 3 a.m.

SWAT team members entered the house and saw the wounded woman.

Authorities say moments later deputies shot Sandoval, although details of the confrontation haven't been released.