California crime spree included stabbing, hit-and-run

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — A man is being booked on a slew of charges in an Orange County rampage that included repeatedly stabbing a woman after breaking into her home and hitting a bystander with a carjacked BMW before he was eventually taken down by a pepper spray-wielding bicyclist.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the man was being booked Wednesday on charges including attempted murder.

The trouble began Tuesday evening when the man got into a fight in Lake Forest and ran into a home, where he fled after being confronted by a man inside. He ran into another home, stabbing a mother repeatedly before carjacking a BMW, hitting a pedestrian, hitting a car, and attempting other break-ins and carjackings.

He was arrested after being pepper-sprayed by a bicyclist.

All victims are expected to survive.