CFL player Ray Finch facing Oklahoma assault charge

EDMOND, Okla. (AP) — A former University of Oklahoma football player who now plays in the Canadian Football League has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an Oklahoma police officer.

Oklahoma County Jail records indicate 26-year-old Roy Finch was arrested on Sunday for assault on a police officer, possession of marijuana and other charges. Records indicate Finch remained jailed Monday but don't indicate if he's represented by an attorney.

Finch was arrested after officers in Edmond, located 14 miles (22 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City, found Finch in a car that smelled of marijuana. Finch allegedly swung at officers and ran through an apartment complex before officers finally wrestled Finch to the ground and handcuffed him.

Finch was a running back at OU from 2010-2013 and is a return specialist for the CFL's Calgary Stampeders.