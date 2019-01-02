Bystander injured in gunfight at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A gunfight at a downtown St. Louis gas station has left one of the shooters and a bystander injured.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Shell station on Tucker Boulevard. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police say a 24-year-old man was exchanging gunfire with another person outside the gas station when he was shot and a stray bullet struck a 22-year-old female bystander.

The man, a convicted felon, is in critical and unstable condition. The woman is in stable condition.

