Burlington police seek suspect who assaulted store workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington, Vermont, are seeking a suspect who assaulted two employees while robbing a convenience store.

Police say the suspect entered the store on South Winooski Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. Monday and then assaulted the two female employees.

The suspect threatened the employees with a weapon, which was not displayed. He fled with an undetermined amount of money.

The two employees sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Burlington police.