Burglary suspect fleeing police jumps in pond, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A burglary suspect has died after jumping into a retention pond outside an Indianapolis apartment building while running from police.

Police say officers arrived at the building about 4 a.m. Saturday and saw two males running from a clubhouse. One of the males went into the pond and did not resurface.

His body was found about 15 feet from the pond's edge and in six feet of water.

Two other males -- identified by police as minors -- were arrested in connection with the burglary.