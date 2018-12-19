Burglary suspect dies after jumping into icy Indiana pond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a burglary suspect died after he ran from officers and dove into an icy pond.

The Marion County Coroner's office says 30-year-old Darrius Middleton died following Tuesday's incident on the city's north side.

Police spokesman Michael Hewitt says officers were investigating a burglar alarm at the Clearwater Shoppes Shopping Center about 5 a.m. Tuesday when they found two suspects taking items from a rental store.

Both of them fled from a back door and jumped into the pond.

WXIN-TV reports that officers rescued one suspect from the pond, and he was treated for exposure to the cold.

Hewitt says divers from the Indianapolis Fire Department pulled the second suspect from the pond after he'd been in the water about 30 minutes. He died later at a hospital.

