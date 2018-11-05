Buffalo Bishop Malone to discuss clergy sexual misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Embattled Bishop Richard Malone says he will publicly address the issue of sexual misconduct by clergy in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Malone has scheduled a press conference for Monday afternoon.

The bishop has resisted calls to step down amid reports that he left accused priests in ministry and excluded others from a list of problematic priests released to the public in March. Malone's former executive assistant became a whistleblower, copying and releasing internal documents to reporters and calling for his resignation.

Malone says he's never knowingly left a priest accused of harming a child in ministry.

Officials have acknowledged that federal and state investigations are under way.

A group of prominent community members say they are banding together to pursue reform and healing within the church.