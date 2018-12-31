Brothers held without bail in connection with gunshots fired

CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police say two brothers have been held without bail in connection with gunshots that struck at least two homes in Claremont, New Hampshire.

No one was reported injured.

The Valley News reports 26-year-old Tyler Barry, of Newport, and 24-year-old Matthew Barry, of Charlestown, were arraigned Monday on a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. Tyler Berry also was charged with reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers and phone numbers couldn't be found for them.

A third man was released on personal recognizance.

Police said they were alerted to a report of three men in a pickup truck who approached a restaurant worker and brandished a firearm Sunday night. Shortly after that, police got reports of gunshots fired.

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com