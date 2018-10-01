Brothers charged in death of landlord missing for 2 months

CHICAGO (AP) — Two brothers have been charged in the death of a suburban Chicago grandfather, whose body was found in a sewer two months after he was reported missing.

Elijah and Tony Green exchanged hugs with the son of 76-year-old Vasudeva Kethireddy of Rolling Meadows days after the landlord disappeared Aug. 4. Authorities say the brothers lured Kethireddy to their apartment as the landlord collected rent and killed him.

The brothers were arrested over the weekend after investigators determined one or both men choked Kethireddy to death. Both were charged with first-degree murder and ordered held Monday without bond.

Prosecutors say Kethireddy's remains were discovered after someone used one of the brother's phones to search online how long it took a body to decompose in sewer water. Prosecutors also said a witness overheard the brothers planning Kethireddy's murder.

It wasn't immediately known if the brothers have legal representation.