Brooklyn Jewish temple defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti

NEW YORK (AP) — Police have arrested a 26-year-old Brooklyn man for scrawling anti-Semitic graffiti throughout a Jewish temple.

James Polite was charged Friday with criminal mischief as a hate crime, and making graffiti.

Police say he entered the temple in the Prospect Heights neighborhood on Thursday evening and used a black marker to deface its walls with racial slurs such as "Kill all Jews" and "Jews better be ready."

He also is charged with setting arson fires in Brooklyn's Williamsburg section, including one at a Jewish banquet hall.

The suspect reportedly was admitted to a hospital psychiatric ward for observation.

Temple administrator Ross Brady told the New York Daily News that the hate crime has spurred the house of worship to move ahead with most of its programs and services.