Bozeman police investigating apparent murder/suicide

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Police in Bozeman are investigating an apparent murder/suicide after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a residence on the northwest side of the city.

Officers found the bodies at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after being asked to check on a person.

Officials did not identify the deceased or say how they died. Autopsies were planned.

Police said they did not believe there were any public safety concerns.