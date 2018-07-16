Bouncer shot and killed outside Irish bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a bouncer was shot and killed outside a bar in Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Robert Lamont Woods was escorting patrons to their cars outside O'Toole's Irish Pub and Grill in Columbus around 3 a.m. Saturday when a vehicle pulled up and the occupants opened fire.

Woods was struck and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have described the suspects as being in their early to mid-20s.

A search for them is ongoing.