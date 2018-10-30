-
FILE - This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. The Boston gangster has been moved from a federal prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City. The U.S. Bureau of Prisons online inmate log lists the 89-year-old Bulger as an inmate in Oklahoma City but not when he arrived there. less
Photo: U.S. Marshals Service, AP
FILE - This combination of 1984 file photos provided by the FBI shows James "Whitey" Bulger. Bulger was convicted Monday, Aug. 12, 2013 in a string of 11 killings and other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (AP Photo/FBI, File) less
Photo: Associated Press
This 1953 Boston police booking photo shows James "Whitey" Bulger after an arrest. Bulger and his girlfriend Catherine Greig, were apprehended Thursday, June 23, 2001, in Santa Monica, Calif., after 16 years on the run. (AP Photo/Boston Police via The Boston Globe) WCVB-TV, thebostonchannel.com OUT less
Photo: Anonymous, AP
This booking photograph, obtained by WBUR 90.9 - NPR Radio Boston, shows Boston mob boss James 'Whitey' Bulger. Bulger, the FBI's most-wanted man and a feared underworld figure linked to 19 murder, was captured Wednesday in Santa Monica, California after one of the biggest manhunts in U.S. history. less
Photo: AP / WBUR 90.9
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Catherine Greig, longtime girlfriend of Whitey Bulger, who was captured with Bulger in 2011 in Santa Monica, Calif. Greig already is serving an eight-year prison term for helping Bulger avoid capture. She is expected to plead guilty in federal court in Boston Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016, to a criminal contempt charge for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating whether other people helped Bulger during his 16 years on the run. less
Photo: Anonymous, AP
FILE - This undated file photo filed July 31, 2013 in federal court documents in Boston by defense attorneys for James "Whitey" Bulger, shows Bulger in an unknown location in Boston. Bulger was convicted Monday, Aug. 12, 2013 in a string of 11 killings and other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (AP Photo/Federal Court Documents) less
Photo: Federal Court Documents
This undated photo filed in federal court documents in Boston by defense attorneys for James "Whitey" Bulger on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, shows Bulger with an unidentified woman holding birds in an unknown location. The photo was among several that showed a softer side of Bulger, which prosecutors complained were an attempt to salvage his reputation. Bulger, 83, is charged in a racketeering indictment with playing a role in 19 killings and multiple extortions during the 1970s and ‘80s when he alleged led the Winter Hill Gang. (AP Photo/Federal Court Documents) less
Photo: Uncredited, Associated Press
This undated photo filed in federal court documents in Boston by defense attorneys for James "Whitey" Bulger on Wednesday, July 31, 2013, shows Bulger in an unknown location. The photo was among several that showed a softer side of Bulger, which prosecutors complained were an attempt to salvage his reputation. Bulger, 83, is charged in a racketeering indictment with playing a role in 19 killings and multiple extortions during the 1970s and ‘80s when he alleged led the Winter Hill Gang. (AP Photo/Federal Court Documents) less
Photo: Uncredited, Associated Press
Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade, a pedestrian-friendly tourist attraction in Santa Monica, Calif. Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger spent nearly all of his 16 years as a fugitive in this quiet seaside city, passing himself off as just another elderly retiree, albeit one who kept a .357 Magnum and more than 100 rounds of ammunition in his modest apartment. less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP
In this photo taken June 24, 2011, Boston tourist Tiffany Jones drives by to take photos of the apartment building where fugitive crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger and his longtime companion Catherine Greig were arrested in Santa Monica, Calif. Bulger andhis girlfriend ran but they didnÍt hide. They shopped at the local grocery store, were known to neighbors in their apartment building and were fixtures on the nearby Santa Monica pier that is visited by thousands of tourists every day. less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP
The top corner third floor apartment, upper left, where fugitive crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger and his longtime companion Catherine Greig were arrested, Wednesday evening, June 22, is seen in Santa Monica, Calif. Thetwo were arrested without incident, the FBI said. Bulger was the leader of the Winter Hill Gang when he fled in January 1995 after being tipped by a former Boston FBI agent that he was about to be indicted. less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP
A tenant picks up his mail next to the one open box with the alias name of "Gasko," lower right, used by fugitive crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger and his longtime companion Catherine Greig, in Santa Monica, Calif. Bulger and his girlfriend ran but they didnÍt hide. They shopped at the local grocery store, were known to neighbors in their apartment building and were fixtures on the nearby Santa Monica pier that is visited by thousands of tourists every day. less
Photo: Damian Dovarganes, AP
FILE - In this Thursday, June 30, 2011 file photo, James "Whitey" Bulger, right, is escorted from a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to a waiting vehicle at an airport in Plymouth, Mass., after attending hearings in federal court in Boston. Bulger was convicted of numerous crimes in 2013 after 16 years on the run. Phil Castinetti, of Peabody, Mass., said he has the orange top Bulger wore and has received a $25,000 bid for it. People are peddling all types of Bulger memorabilia as the ÂBlack Mass,Â a movie about the notorious gangster, hits theaters in September 2015. Some of Bulger's victims are not amused. (AP Photo/Boston Herald, Stuart Cahill, File) MANDATORY CREDIT: BOSTON HERALD PHOTO BY STUART CAHILL. NO INTERNET USE. NO TV USE. NO SALES. BOSTON OUT, MAGS OUT less
Photo: Stuart Cahill, MBR
This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows items inside James "Whitey" Bulger and Catherine Greig's apartment at the Princess Eugenia complex, in Santa Monica, Calif. The U.S. Marshals Service will auction off many of the items seized from Bulger's California apartment after his arrest two years ago, The Boston Globe reported Saturday, Nov. 30, 2013. less
Photo: US Attorney's Office, AP
This photo provided by the U.S. attorney’s office shows items from inside James “Whitey” Bulger’s and Catherine Greig’s apartment at the Princess Eugenia complex, in Santa Monica, Calif.
Photo: The Associated Press
Former Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger, flanked by defense attorneys J.W. Carney Jr. (left) and Hank Brennan, is seen in a courtroom sketch as he is pronounced guilty by Judge Denise Casper.
Photo: Jane Flavell Collins / Associated Press
In this photo made Aug. 12, 2013, Steven Davis, brother of slain Debra Davis, center, is comforted by Skip Marcella, left, after speaking outside federal court in Boston where a jury found James "Whitey" Bulger guilty on several counts of murder, racketeering and conspiracy. Jurors could not agree whether Bulger was involved in Debra Davis' killing. When Bulger is sentenced this week, family members of eight slaying victims are hoping a judge will let them speak, even though Bulger was acquitted in those deaths. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File) less
Photo: AP
BOSTON (AP) — Infamous Boston gangster Whitey Bulger has been killed in prison, sources tell WCVB in Boston.
The news came shortly after Bulger was moved again to a prison in West Virginia.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons online inmate log on Tuesday listed Bulger as an inmate at USP Hazelton, a high-security prison with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp in Bruceton Mills.
The 89-year-old Bulger had recently been moved from a prison in Florida to a transfer facility in Oklahoma City.
Bureau of Prisons officials and his attorney declined last week to comment on why he was being moved.
Bulger is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of a litany of crimes, including participating in 11 murders. He was one of the FBI's most wanted fugitives for 16 years until his 2011 arrest in Santa Monica, California.