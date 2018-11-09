Border Patrol arrests nearly 450 migrants in western Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The U.S. Border Patrol says this week it arrested nearly 450 migrants in western Arizona, including two large groups of Central Americans.

The agency's Yuma Station said Friday that 82 people from Guatemala and El Salvador traveling as families were apprehended just before midnight Tuesday after a Border Patrol camera operator saw them scaling a wall east of the San Luis Port of Entry. They ranged in age from 2 to 48 years.

About four hours later, agents discovered 83 migrants trying to dig a hole underneath the same wall a short distance away. That group of people from Guatemala and El Salvador ranged in age from 2 to 40.

By Wednesday's end, Yuma Station agents had arrested 449 migrants, mostly Central Americans traveling as families.