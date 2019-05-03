Border Patrol: More migrants cross illegally into New Mexico

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Border Patrol agents say more large groups of migrants are in custody after crossing into southern New Mexico.

Agents say they encountered 243 migrants around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday near the remote border crossing of Antelope Wells. The group was made up mostly of Central Americans.

On Thursday morning, another group of 209 people were stopped in the same area. Like the others, this group also included Central American families and unaccompanied juveniles.

Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed by the ongoing surge of migrants who are illegally crossing into the U.S. in an attempt to claim asylum. They say the families and children are being exploited by smuggling operations.