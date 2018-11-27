Bookkeeper accused of Columbus theft takes plea deal

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $85,000 from a Columbus business is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 28.

Platte County District Court records say 45-year-old Jennifer Held, of Monroe, pleaded no contest to felony theft after prosecutors dropped four related counts. A hearing on restitution is set for Dec. 27.

The records say the owner of Clarkson TV & Appliance reported to police the discovery of unauthorized checks being written on the company account. The records also say Held acknowledged writing the checks, saying she needed the money for bills.