Bond set at $300,000 in death of Bismarck infant

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bond has been set at $300,000 for a Bismarck man charged with killing his infant daughter.

Twenty-two-year-old Jose Rivera-Rieffel is charged with murder, child abuse and disobedience of a judicial order and appeared in South Central District Court Tuesday.

A court document says Rivera-Rieffel was the sole caretaker of his two baby daughters before the injured child was brought to the hospital in April. The Bismarck Tribune reports an affidavit says the child died of blunt force trauma to the head about a week after being admitted.

Last year, Rivera-Rieffel pleaded guilty to child abuse involving the other baby and was ordered to have no contact with the child. The babies' mother, Jennyfer Lopez pleaded guilty earlier this month to contributing to the deprivation of a minor for leaving the children in Rivera-Rieffel's care.

