Body recovered after fleeing vehicle ends up in river

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The body of a woman has been recovered from a river in Milwaukee after a vehicle fleeing from police careened off the road and into the water.

Police say the vehicle was used in several armed robberies, so officers attempted to stop it about 8:30 p.m. New Year's Eve. The driver sped away, lost control and ended up in the Kinnickinnic River in Walker's Point.

Milwaukee Fire Department divers recovered the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene. Divers continued searching, but were unable to find any other occupants of the vehicle. The investigation continues Tuesday.