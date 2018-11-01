https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Body-found-in-central-Minnesota-field-13353759.php
Body found in central Minnesota field
WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are working to identify a body found in a central Minnesota field.
Kandiyohi sheriff's deputies responded to the field near Willmar Wednesday about 3 p.m. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
