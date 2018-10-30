Body dumped ID'd as Portland woman; husband arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the husband of a woman whose body was found near a summer camp southeast of Portland.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office arrested 45-year-old Martin Gallo-Gallardo Monday.

The sheriff's office says he's facing a murder charge in the death of 38-year-old Coral Rodrigues-Lorenzo.

Her body was found Sunday by a worker at Camp Namanu near the Sandy River.

Clackamas County deputies say they believe she had been left in a ditch there on Saturday or Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Gallo-Gallardo confessed to killing Rodrigues-Lorenzo during a Monday interview with detectives.

He was booked in the Clackamas County Jail and is being held without bail.

It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney to speak for him.

