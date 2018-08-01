Billboards send message of love after synagogue vandalism

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — Twelve digital billboards from South Bend to Mooresville are sending a message of support to a suburban Indianapolis synagogue that was the target of anti-Semitic graffiti.

The billboards read "LOVE" with a Star of David inside the "O."

Three outdoor advertising companies are behind the campaign that comes days after Nazi flags and iron crosses were spray-painted early Saturday on two walls of a brick shed at Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel.

Chris Iverson of Lamar Advertising tells WISH-TV the companies "wanted to put a positive message out there. We just thought, what's more positive than love."

Outfront Media and Fairway Outdoor Advertising also are participating.

Synagogue president Corey Freedman says he's grateful for the support.

___

Information from: WISH-TV, http://www.wishtv.com/