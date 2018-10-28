Bar says it won't participate in Delaware pub crawl

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A bar in Delaware's largest city will no longer participate in a Halloween pub crawl after police reported a night of fighting, gunshots and an arrest nearby.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports Kelley's Logan House announced Sunday it won't remain part of the Wilmington Halloween Loop. The business posted a Facebook message saying the event "brings to our establishment a clientele we do not welcome."

The loop has occurred for decades. Thousands of often-costumed participants can get wristbands to enter all crawl venues.

Officers arrived at Trolley Square — where most of the pubs are located — about 1 a.m. Sunday. The paper says they could be seen collecting evidence on the Logan's House patio.

The newspaper reports police arrested a 25-year-old man who was carrying a loaded gun.