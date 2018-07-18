Baltimore seeks 'reform minded' police commissioner

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has post a job listing for the city's next police commissioner, seeking a "can-do, reform minded" leader.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that Pugh's gathering resumes from "across the country" hoping for a permanent successor to Darryl De Sousa, who resigned in May amid charges of failing to file federal tax returns.

Though Pugh has applauded the job of interim Police Commissioner Gary Tuggle, she's promising a rigorous national search and wants the position filled within months. Tuggle says he wants the job permanently.

Prosecutors allege De Sousa willfully failed to file tax returns for three years. He portrayed his failure to file taxes as an oversight.

Baltimore has had a series of commissioners in recent years as it grapples with a soaring violent crime rate.

___

