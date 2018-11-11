Baldwin scores 21, Butler rolls over Miami (Ohio) 90-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kamar Baldwin, a unanimous choice for the preseason All-Big East Conference team, tossed in 21 points on 9-of-14 shooting and added six assists to guide Butler to a 90-67 romp over Miami (Ohio) in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.

Baldwin, who averaged 15.7 points and 4.9 rebounds as a sophomore last season, scored 13 points in the first half to help the Bulldogs post a 45-33 lead at halftime. Reserve Joey Brunk had a career-high 15 points by halftime, hitting all six of his shots from the field. He finished with 17 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. Paul Jorgensen totaled 17 points and seven boards and Aaron Thompson chipped in with 11 points and four assists.

Nike Sibande hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 to pace the RedHawks. Dalonte Brown had 16 points and Darrian Ringo scored 10.

Butler shot 60 percent from the field and used a 17-4 run to begin the second half to go up by 25 points.