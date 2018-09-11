Bail set at $100,000 for teen accused of killing baby

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Grand Forks teenager accused of killing his girlfriend's baby.

Eighteen-year-old Mason Kamrowski is charged with murder in the death of 5-month-old Brynley Rymer. WDAY-TV reports the baby died of a traumatic brain injury. Kamrowski's attorney, Tyler Morrow, told the judge in Grand Forks County court Monday that prosecutors haven't even said how Kamrowski might have caused the child's death.

Kamrowski was babysitting on May 21 and brought the child to Altru Hospital when she suffered a medical emergency. The baby was later flown to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where she died the next day.

