Baby, woman wounded by gunfire; Atlanta police seek suspect

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say a baby and a woman had been wounded by gunfire when a person drove up in a car and fired shots at an apartment complex as dozens of people were gathered outside.

News outlets report the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her hip as she tried to protect the 6-month-old girl Sunday night. She had bent down to shield her from the gunfire, but a bullet grazed the baby's back. Both the woman and the baby were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Police Maj. Celeste Murphy tells WSB-TV that roughly 20 rounds were fired. Police do not know a motive for the shooting and are searching for who fired the gunshots.

