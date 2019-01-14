Baby hurt in Maine car crash dies of injuries

WATERBORO, Maine (AP) — The family of a 10-month-old girl who was critically injured in a crash in Maine says she has died.

The crash happened on the morning of Jan. 10 in Waterboro and badly injured Gabrielle Kennedy. The SUV Kennedy was a passenger in was hit from behind a box truck while attempting to make a left turn.

The family released a statement saying Gabrielle died as a result of her injuries on Monday morning at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Police said last week the baby's mother, 37-year-old Ellen Kennedy, of Sanford, suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 53-year-old Rene Romero of Lynn, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with felony aggravated driving to endanger. He appeared in court Friday, didn't enter a plea, and is due back May 8.