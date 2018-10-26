Autopsy: Police shot Oklahoma man holding knife 10 times

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma Medical Examiner report says a man killed by police in July was shot 10 times.

The Lawton Constitution reports that the autopsy also found that 41-year-old Millard Clark Jr. was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of his death.

Lawton Police Department Officers James Carr and Christopher Blessing were called to an apartment on July 3 to investigate a disturbance.

An incident report says Clark was standing with two butcher knives when the officers arrived. The report says Clark charged at the officers and cut Carr with a knife. The report says both officers fired at Clark, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says Carr was treated for multiple knife wounds. The bureau's investigation of the shooting found that the officers' actions were justified.

