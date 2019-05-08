Autopsy: Man in police shooting died of self-inflicted wound

UNION CITY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man who died in a police-involved shooting in eastern Indiana died of a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Indiana State Police say in a statement Wednesday that preliminary autopsy results for 38-year-old Michael R. Evans of Union City, Ohio, determined he had no other gunshot wounds.

Police say a person hiding in bushes at a home in Union City, Indiana, opened fire on police officers responding to a call Monday morning, and the officers took cover and returned fire. Police say the Randolph County, Indiana, SWAT team arrived on the scene and located the dead suspect in the bushes.

An investigation is ongoing.

The cities are about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. The state line runs between Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio.