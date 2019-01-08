Authorities working to ID remains found in southern Colorado

AGUILAR, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify human remains found in southern Colorado but say there is no connection to the high-profile case of a missing woman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says residents on Sunday found the remains outside the town of Aguilar near a closed truck stop on Interstate 25.

An autopsy is set for Tuesday.

The CBI also said in a statement on Tuesday that investigators do not believe the remains are those of Kelsey Berreth, a 29-year-old woman who has been missing from Woodland Park since Thanksgiving.

Aguilar is about 130 miles (209.21 kilometers) south of Woodland Park.

Police have said they believe Berreth is dead but her body has not been found. Her fiance, Patrick Frazee, has been charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder.