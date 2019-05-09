https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-warn-of-man-impersonating-Kansas-13832233.php
Authorities warn of man impersonating Kansas patrol trooper
MANKATO, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a report that someone was impersonating a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in north-central Kansas.
The Jewell County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post Wednesday that the man was reported to be driving a White Chevy 4 door Impala with a spotlight in the top left side of the vehicle. He was wearing a tan polo shirt and black slacks.
Anyone with information is urged to call law enforcement.
