Authorities uncover massive drug shipment at city port

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal agents seized a massive amount of drugs from a shipping container at the Port of Philadelphia.

A U.S. Customs & Border Protection official confirmed that multiple agencies were involved in the seizure of contraband at the port. Agencies assisting Tuesday morning included Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Investigators are still going through the shipment and officials say they will not comment on the investigation until it is "appropriate."

The Department of Homeland Security says it is investigating. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement that it has turned over the case to Homeland Security investigators.

Last week, CBP says agents seized 3,200 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $77 million at Port New York/Newark.