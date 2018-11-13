Authorities say northeast Iowa woman died in farm fall

EARLVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a northeast Iowa woman who fell at her farm.

First responders were sent around noon Saturday to the farm about 4 miles (7 kilometers) northwest of Earlville. They found 39-year-old Amy Mullis injured. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Mullis was taken to a hospital in Manchester, where she died.

Details about the fall have not been released.