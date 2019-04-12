https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-say-deaths-of-man-woman-suspicious-13762198.php
Authorities say deaths of man, woman, suspicious
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say they are investigating the deaths of a man and woman in the town of Hinsdale.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald said Thursday night the deaths are suspicious.
He said in a news release that additional information will be released as soon as possible while still protecting the integrity of the investigation.
View Comments