Authorities say Hot Springs woman kills elderly woman, child

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police in Hot Springs say an Arkansas woman fatally stabbed an elderly woman and a child before she tried to set the woman's house on fire.

Authorities say they found 71-year-old Wanda Self and 8-year-old Megan Galey dead with stab wounds at a residence Wednesday. Outside, police say they found 46-year-old Melissa Galey covered in blood.

Investigators say Galey provided statements in which she took responsibility for the victims' deaths and to attempting to set the residence on fire. Galey is being held without bond on two murder charges and one charge of arson.

Police didn't indicate a relationship between Galey and the victims, but court records from 2011 show a Wanda Self, whose residence was where police found the victims, was Melissa Galey's mother, and Megan Galey her daughter.