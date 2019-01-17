https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-release-name-of-man-fatally-shot-in-13540936.php
Authorities release name of man fatally shot in Omaha suburb
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot in an Omaha suburb.
Bellevue police have been investigating the shooting of 23-year-old Brian Faeller-Crom as a homicide. He was found wounded at the Pheasant Ridge Apartments on Tuesday night. Police say he was pronounced dead later at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
No arrests have been reported.
