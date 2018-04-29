https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-probe-death-of-2-year-old-child-in-12872841.php
Authorities probe death of 2-year-old child in Cincinnati
Published 9:56 am, Sunday, April 29, 2018
CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child.
WLWT-TV reports first responders went to a call of an unresponsive child in a home at nearly 10 p.m. EDT Saturday. The child was pronounced dead at Cincinnati Children's hospital.
No other details were released immediately.
