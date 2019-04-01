Authorities investigating attempted burglary find body

TODDVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found by deputies who were called to investigate an attempted burglary.

The sheriff's office said Monday that deputies were call just before 11 p.m. Sunday to a house near the community of Toddville after a report that someone had broken several windows and was trying to enter the home. A resident had yelled at the man, prompting him to run away.

Deputies searched the property and found a man on the ground behind a garage. He didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing.

Deputies attempted CPR and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 39-year-old Jesse McBurney, of Palo.

Authorities say McBurney had injuries consistent with broken glass found at the home, but those injuries didn't appear to cause his death.

An autopsy was planned.