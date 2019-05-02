Authorities investigate death of Boy Scout on Arizona hike

PICACHO PEAK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 16-year-old boy while on a Boy Scouts group hike at Picacho Peak Park.

The name of the teen who died Saturday hasn't been released.

Pinal County Sheriff's officials say the group had water but ran out when they got to the top of the mountain and the teen began to exhibit signs of extreme dehydration on the way down.

Members of the group called for help and emergency responders attempted to resuscitate the boy but were unsuccessful.

Authorities say the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear if the lack of water led to the teen's death.