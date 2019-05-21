Authorities investigate death of 13-year-old girl

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the death of a 13-year-old girl.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says the girl was already dead when she was brought to the Lawrence General Hospital emergency room on Monday evening.

Authorities say "the cause and manner of death are unknown and subject to investigation."

Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque tells The Eagle-Tribune the hospital called police to notify them of the death.

She is the second young girl to die in Lawrence in the last six months. An 11-year-old Haverhill girl who had been staying at her granduncle's house in the city after exposure to fentanyl. Her granduncle is charged with murder.