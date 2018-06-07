Authorities find Marine's car 30 hours after it was stolen

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they have recovered a Marine's classic car that was stolen during his stay in Gallup.

The Gallup Independent reports Evan Staat of Xenia, Illinois had just completed his service and was on his way home when his 1968 Chevrolet Nova was stolen from a parking lot Saturday.

A report from the McKinley County Sheriff's Office says it was recovered within 30 hours.

Officer Neil Yazzie spotted the Nova under dry brush, wood pallets and blankets during a training exercise in a rock climbing area.

Deputy Ivan Tsethlikai Jr. says there was no ignition switch in place on the steering column and there items scattered all over inside the vehicle.

Staat says his car appears to be in good shape, minus some scratches and dust.

