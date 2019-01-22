Authorities continue search for missing woman after 40 years

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The family of a Missouri woman missing for more than four decades has recently regained hope after authorities discovered a possible link with an unidentified body in a cemetery.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that records show the body at the cemetery in Fairview Heights, Illinois, has similar features to Geneva Adams and it was found near where Adams went missing weeks earlier. Authorities didn't make the connection at the time.

Authorities decided last month to exhume the body. But Herculaneum Police Chief Mark Tulgetske says cemetery records were wrong so they weren't able to find the body. He says authorities don't plan to dig again until they are sure they know where the body is buried.

Adams' son Steve Crump hopes authorities will keep searching for answers.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com