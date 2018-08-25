Authorities capture convicted murderer who escaped from jail

JONESTOWN, Miss. (AP) — An escaped Mississippi inmate serving a life sentence for murder is back in custody.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections confirmed in a news release that 21-year-old James Johnson III was captured Friday evening in Jonestown, less than 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Coahoma County Jail, which he had escaped from. Officials had noticed him missing Thursday morning.

Johnson is serving a life sentence on a 2016 first-degree murder conviction. The Clarion Ledger reports Johnson was convicted of killing a man with hedge clippers over $20. News outlets report Johnson was at the county jail to testify in a trial. Officials say he's being returned to state prison.