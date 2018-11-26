https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Authorities-believe-man-fatally-shoots-woman-13422510.php
Authorities believe man fatally shoots woman, kills himself
BRYANT, Ala. (AP) — Investigators believe a man fatally shot a woman before turning the gun on himself in Alabama.
News outlets report that deputies were called to a home in the community of Bryant late Saturday. Authorities say 36-year-old Joey Wayne Hollis and 48-year-old Kathryn Nichols were found dead.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen says investigators believe Hollis fatally shot Nichols before shooting himself. Investigators say it appears the two had been in a relationship.
